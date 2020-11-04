Huge rise in the daily Covid-19 cases in Romania. New record highs of deaths and patients in intensive care

Romania has reported new record highs in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 8,651 recorded in the past 24 hours, almost by 1,000 more than on Tuesday. 146 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,001 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 267,088 Romanians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 so far since the debut of the pandemic, with 186,260 patients declared cured.

The death toll surged to 7,419, with 146 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 77 men and 69 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Prahova, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, 7 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 26 deaths in the 60-69 group, 51 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 48 deaths in patients over 80.

138 of the latest victims had pre-existing conditions, 4 dead patients presented no comorbidity, while no comorbidity has been reported so far in the case of 4 other patients.

The youngest person infected with COVID-19 who died in the past 24 hours is a 27-year-old man who had other diseases.

11,867 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,001 admitted in intensive care, in a more serious condition.

14 counties, a third of the total, have reported over 200 COVID-19 infections in the past day. The highest number of infections is in Bucharest, with over 1,500 new cases reported. Timis ranks second (545), Iasi comes third (363), then Cluj (293) and Bihor (262).

The infection rate has gone beyond 4 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest (4.24). After Cluj and Salaj, Timis county has exceeded the threshold of 5/1,000, as well.

Incidence rate over 5: Cluj-5.04, Sălaj-5.5, Timiș-5.04.

Incidence rate over 4: Alba-4.62, Bihor-4.37, Sibiu 4.4.

Incidence rate over 3: Arad-3.64, Dolj-3.05, Maramureș-3.15, Mureș-3.58.



Only six counties in Romania remained in the green scenario: Brăila-1.42, Buzău-1.42, Călărași-1.18, Olt-1.37, Tulcea-0.99 și Vrancea-1.14.

