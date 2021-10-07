HEALTH

Hungary offers to help Romania in treating COVID patients

By Diana Salceanu
Hungary has offered to help Romania in treating COVID-19 patients, Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto announced on Thursday, as Romania is dealing with a record number of new coronavirus infections and with a crisis of the intensive care beds.

“Foreign minister Peter Szijjarto has offered Hungary’s help to Romania in treating patients infected with coronavirus, in a letter sent during the weekend,” the Foreign Ministry in Budapest announced, as reported by Reuters.

According to this sources, talks with Romania are currently under way on the precise steps to be taken in this matter.

