Increasing number of daily Covid infections. 81 deaths, another county enters the ‘red scenario’

Almost 4,000 new cases of coronavirus (3,923) have been reported in the past 24 hours, on the rise compared to the previous day. The infection rate goes beyond 10%. 81 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 985 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 791,971 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 733,616 being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 20,167, with 81 new more deaths reported today: 39 men and 42 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Dâmbovița, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, six deaths in patients aged from 50 to 59, 21 deaths among people aged from 60 to 69, 30 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 21 deaths in patients over 80.

77 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, three dead patients presented no comorbidity and in the case of one victim no other diseases have been reported so far.

7,640 Romanians with Covid-19 are currently hospitalized, with 985 admitted in the intensive care units.

Infection rates

Infection rate in Maramures exceeded 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, which places this county back in the “red scenario”.

Timis also remains in the “red area”, with a rate of infection of 4.45, while Bucharest and nine other counties (Alba, Brasov, Cluj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Salaj, Satu Mare and Sibiu) are in the “yellow area”, with infection rates below 3. Bucharest stands at 2.42 today.

As for new daily cases, Bucharest has reported the most today – 523, followed by Timis – 412, Ilfov (197), Brașov (183), Cluj (177), Constanța (165), Maramureș (160), Iași (135), Hunedoara (110), Arad (107).

The least cases were reported in Călărași (11), Tulcea (18) and Covasna and Harghita (21 each one).