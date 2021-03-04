Infection rate close to 12%. Over 1,000 patients in ICU today. 5 counties in the red scenario

4,271 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in the past 35,949 tests. 98 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,070 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 816,589 Romanians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 749,673 being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 20,684, with 98 new more deaths reported in the past day: 58 men and 40 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, two deaths in the 30-39yo group, six deaths in the 40-49 age group, 12 deaths among patients aged from 50 to 59, 22 deaths among those aged 60 to 69, 33 deaths in patients aged 70 yo 79 and 22 deaths in patients over 80 years old.

94 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while four other victims presented no comorbidity.

9,035 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, while 1,070 are in intensive care.

Infection rates

With an infection rate of 5.35 per 1,000 inhabitants, Timiș ranks first on COVID-19 infections, followed by Cluj-3.40, Brașov -3.14, Ilfov – 3.07 and Maramureș – 3.01.



Bucharest has reported an infection rate of 2.79, on the rise from the previous day when it stood at 2.71.

As for the new daily infections, Bucharest has the highest score – 640, followed by Timiș – 372, Brașov – 200, and Cluj – 190. Overall, nine counties reported over 100 new daily Covid infections.