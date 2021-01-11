Infection rate doubles although number of new infections drops below 2,000

1,987 new Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, out of 7,005 tests. However, the infection rate has doubled, up to 28.3%.

71 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 1,083 patients are in a more serious situation in intensive care.

Overall, 673,271 Romanians have been confirmed with the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 600,710 of them being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 16,725, with 71 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 48 men and 23 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 age group, 11 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 23 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 22 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 11 deaths in people over 80.

66 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, no comorbidity has been registered for 4 victims and no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of one victim.

9,001 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,083 in intensive care units.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on the rise in Bucharest and Ilfov county. The incidence of coronavirus cases per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days has reached 4.01 in Bucharest as against 3.97 a day ago. In Ilfov it stands at 5 compared to 4,69 on Sunday.

The infection rate is 4.13 in Timis, 3.61 in Cluj and 3.02 in Constanța.

