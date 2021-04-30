Infection rate drops below 3 per 1,000 in Bucharest

The incidence of the new Covid infections has dropped below 3 per 1,000 inhabitants to 2.98 in Bucharest, so the Capital is out of the red scenario. The infection rate is not higher than 3 per one thousand anywhere in Romania.

According to the laws in force, some restrictions are expected to be lifted if the incidence decreases below the threshold of 3 per 1,000. Therefore, indoor restaurants and cafes are expected to re-open, at 30% capacity, likewise cinemas and theatres.

Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica said that relaxation measures might be taken on Sunday and to come into force as of Monday, May 3. The prefect explained that the authorities will wait for other 24048 hours to make sure the infection rate remains below 3 per 1,000 before deciding the lifting of restrictions.

The highest infection rate reported in Bucharest was March 31, 2021 – 7.08 per 1,000 inhabitants.