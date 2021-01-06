Infection rate of 16.6% in the past 24hrs. 121 infected Romanian dead, other 1,070 in intensive care

5,719 new cased of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 34,343 tests, which means an infection rate of 16.6%. 121 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died, other 1,070 are in a more serious situation, in intensive care.

Overall, 654,000 Romanians have been confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection since the start of the pandemic, with 586,764 of them being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 16,299, with 121 new more deaths reported in the past day: 77 men and 44 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Eight deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, seven deaths in the 50-59 age group, 23 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 46 deaths in the 70-79 group and 37 deaths in patients over 80.

116 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, no comorbidity has been confirmed for two victims, while no diseases have been detected so far int he case of three other victims.

8,847 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,070 in intensive care.

Bucharest tops the daily cases ranking

The most numerous new cases of Covid infections have been reported in Bucharest – 944, while Timis and Iasi counties come next. Timis reported 385 new infections, Iași – 358, Constanța – 293 and Ilfov – 292.

The lowest number of new cases – 20 – were reported in Gorj.