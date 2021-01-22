Infection rate of 9.11% in the past 24hrs, 74 dead, number of patients in intensive care drops below 1,000

2,699 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 26,611 tests, which means an infection rate of 9.11%. 74 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of the patients in intensive care is down to 997.

There have been 706,475 Covid-19 cases reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 645,923 patients declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 17,628, with 74 new more deaths reported in the past day: 48 men and 26 women admitted in hospitals from Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, six deaths in the 50-59 age grouo, 14 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 32 deaths in the 70-79 group and 19 deaths in patients older than 80.

70 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, one victim presented no comorbidity, while for three others no diseases have been reported so far.

7,968 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 997 in intensive care.

Declining infection rates

The infection rate has been slightly down in Bucharest on Friday, with the Capital remaining in the “yellow zone”, with a cumulated incidence of 2.52 per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. The index stood at 2,69 a day ago.

The infection rates are on decline also in the three counties that are still in the “red zone”. Cluj reported an infection rate of 3.13 on Friday as against 3.31 a day ago, Ilfov – 3.07 compared to 3.12 on Thursday, while Timis had an incidence of 3.75 compared to 3.93.

27 counties are in the green zone, with an incidence rate below 1.5. The lowest rates were on Friday in Olt (0.58) Vrancea and Buzău (0.6) and Harghita (0.63).

Bucharest had 413 new daily coronavirus infections on Friday, followed by Timiș – 166, Brașov -148, Cluj -133, Ilfov – 118, Iași 109 and Constanța – 101.

The lowest number of new cases officially recorded were in Harghita – 11, Tulcea – 15, Covasna – 18, Vrancea – 18 and Mehedinți – 21.