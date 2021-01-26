Infection rate of 9.89%, almost 100 Romanians infected with coronavirus have died in the past 24hrs

2,877 new cases of infections with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 29,082 tests, which means an infection rate of 9.89%. 97 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,002 patients are in intensive care.

The tally of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 715,438 since the beginning of pandemic, with 658,595 of them being declared cured.



The death toll surged to 17,938, with 97 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 60 men and 37 women admitted in the hospitals from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Buzău, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39yo age group, two deaths in the 40-49yo age group, six deaths in the 50-59 age group, 21 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 37 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 30 deaths in patients older than 80yo.

96 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while one dead patient had no comorbidity.

7,922 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,002 in intensive care.

Infection rates: Only Timis remains in the “red zone”

Only Timiș county is the only one in Romania that remained in the “red zone”, with an infection rate of 3.42 per one thousand inhabitants in the past 14 days.

The index is declining in Bucharest, down to 2.24/1,000.

The Capital and 13 other counties are in the “yellow scenario”, while 27 counties are in the green area, with infection rates below 1.5