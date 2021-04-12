Infection rate surges to 18% in the past 24hrs. 1,529 Covid patients in intensive care

2,323 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of over 12,500 conducted tests. 113 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the same time frame, while 1,529 infected patients are in a more serious condition.

Overall, the number of Covid-19 infections in Romania since the debut of the pandemic exceeded one million, 1,008,490 more precisely. 910,298 patients have been declared cured.



Separate from the newly detected infections, other 333 already infected patients have tested positive again for the virus.

The death toll climbed to 25,248, with 113 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 63 men and 50 women admitted in hospitals in Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.



One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, five deaths in the 40-49 age group, 10 deaths among patients aged 50 to 59, 24 deaths in people aged 60 to 69, 37 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 36 deaths among elderly over 80.

107 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, five victims reported no comorbidity, while no disease have been reported up to the present in the case of one victim.



13,845 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,529 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate has climbed in Bucharest to 6.35 per 1,000 inhabitants from 6-13. Bucharest has remained in the red Covid area , along other 11 counties, while Teleorman and Valcea climbed down below the threshold of 3 per 1,000.

The highest infection rate remains in Ilfov- 7.34, yet down from 7.67, in Cluj -6.16 up from 6.12.

Five counties are in the green area, with the lowest infection rate reported in Suceava – 0,89.

As for new daily infections, Cluj has reported today more (514) than Bucharest (500).

No other county reported over 200 daily infections, while three counties – Constanța, Ilfov and Prahova – reported over 100 Covid-19 new cases in the past 24 hours.

