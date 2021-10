The Covid infection rate is up to 9.64 in Bucharest on Monday, with the highest rates in the District 1 – 11.29 per 1,000 inhabitants and in the District 6 – 10,35.



The lowest infection rate has been reported in the Capital’s District 3 – 7.7 per one thousand.

A month ago the infection rate stood at 4.95 and it has been on an accelerated increase ever since.