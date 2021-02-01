Infection rate up to 14.5%. 67 infected with coronavirus dead, 971 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

1,313 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 8,995 tests, which means the infection rate has been up to 14.5%. 67 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 971 patients are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.

There have been 730,056 confirmed cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania so far, since the beginning of the pandemic, with 675,767 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 18,402, with 67 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 31 men and 36 women admitted in the hospitals from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Neamț, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, five deaths in the 50-59 age group, 23 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 13 deaths int he 70-79 age group and 25 deaths in patients over 80.

64 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, two patients presented no comorbidity, while no diseases have been detected so far in the case of one victim.

7,895 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 971 of them in intensive care.

31 counties in the “green area” of COVID-19 infection

31 counties are in the “green area” of COVID-19 infection, other nine plus Bucharest are in the “yellow area” and Timis is the only county in Romania which is still in the “red zone”.

Timis has a cumulated incidence rate of 3.18 per 1,000 inhabitants, yet down as against the previous day when it stood at 3.2.

Bucharest reports a slight increase of the infection rate of 2.02 per 1,000 compared to 1.97 a day ago.

The other eight counties in the “yellow area”, with an infection rate ranging from 1.5 to 3/1,000 are: Alba, Brasov, Cluj, Ilfov, Maramures, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava.

The lowest infection rate with SARS-CoV-2 are in Vrancea – 0,47, Buzău – 0,5, Olt – 0,5, Harghita – 0,57.

As for new daily cases of coronavirus, Bucharest has reported the most today- 300, while Cluj and Timis are the two counties that reported over 100 daily cases in the past 24 hours.