Infection rate up to 17pc. 65 dead, 1,017 patients in intensive care

1,551 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 9,119 tests, which rises the infection rate to 17%.

65 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,017 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 712,561 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID – 19) have been reported in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 654,875 of them being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 17,841, with 65 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 38 men and 27 women admitted to hospitals from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49yo age group, three deaths in the 50-59 age group, 14 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 26 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 21 deaths in patients older than 80yo.

62 of the recent victims had underlying health conditions, two victims presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of another victim.

8.018 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across the country, with 1,017 of them being in intensive care.

Infection rate: Cluj back in the “red zone”

Cluj county has returned to the “red area” of coronavirus, after the infection rate reported here on Monday stood at 3.07 per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to 2.9 a day ago.

Timis county reported an infection rate of 3.48 as against 3,52 a day ago, while the incidence rate in Bucharest was 2.32 on Monday as against 2.37 on Sunday.

13 counties were in the “yellow area”, with an incidence of coronavirus cases ranging from 1.5 to 3/1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.