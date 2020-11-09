Infection rate up to 28.3% in Romania. Record high of patients in intensive care

3,240 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out in just 11,445 conducted tests. That means the infection rate stands at 23.8%. 120 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,076 patients are in a serious condition in intensive care, which set a new record high.

Overall, there have been 306,991 cases of Covid reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 207,793 declared cured.

Separate from those 3,240 newly confirmed infections, other 991 people who were already positive have tested positive for the virus again.

The death toll climbed to 8,009, with 130 new more deaths reported in the past day: 72 men and 58 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported among children (0-9 years old), 2 deaths in the 30-39 age group, 6 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 24 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 26 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 45 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 26 deaths in people over 80.

127 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, while 3 patients who died presented no comorbidity.

The victim made by the virus among children is a 4-year-old girl from Iasi who had underlying conditions, including cellular immunodeficiency.

12,688 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,076 in intensive care.

Infection rate over 5 per 1,000 in Bucharest, four counties jump over 6/1,000

The incidence of infection rate goes beyond 5 per one thousand inhabitants in Bucharest, while it is higher than 6/1,000 in four other counties: Cluj – 6.34, Sălaj – 6.59, Sibiu – 6.6 and Timiș – 6.25.

Alba (5.47) and Bihor (5.52) report infection rates over 5

Overall, Bucharest and 18 counties have an infection rate higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants cumulated over the past 14 days.

No other county reports an incidence lower than 1.