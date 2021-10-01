Infection rate up to 7.68 in Bucharest, night quarantine might be extended during each day of the week

The Covid infection rate has surged to 7.68 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest on Friday from 6.64 a day ago. Under these circumstances, the night quarantine measure might be extended also to every day of the week, not only during the weekend.
A month ago the Covid infection rate stood at 0.85 per 1,000 inhabitants.
In all localities where the cumulative incidence at 14 days exceeds 7.5 / 1,000 inhabitants, the movement of persons outside the dwelling / household is prohibited during the time interval 20:00-5:00, except for certain situations: to go to work and back, for medical assistance that cannot be delayed, to go to the airport, train or bus stations if they intend to make a trip, to provide assistance to a child, elderly or disabled, if a member of the family passed away.
Other restriction refers to stores which close down in the evening at 22:00hrs. At night, during 22:00hrs and 05:00hrs all business operators in this sector can have only home delivery services.