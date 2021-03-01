Infectious disease physicians warns over risk of Covid third wave

The chief of the Infectious Disease Hospital “Victor Babes” from Timisoara, Virgil Musta, has warned over the risk of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, while urging people to observe the rules, precisely to prevent restrictions from toughening.

He said that the expertise gained in one year of pandemic must be used and that people must be aware that there is a third wave danger.

“If are cautious, the pandemic can be controlled. I am sure that it will happen, so that we have a traditional Easter without restrictions. Yet, everybody must understand there is a risk for a third wave and rules must be observed.

It is highly likely that, provided rules are observed, restrictions will get tougher throughout Europe, which is almost shut down due to the high pressure on the healthcare system, in most European countries. Our hospital is at level one and it’s full, the spare room is instantly filled with new patients”, Musta said.

In her turn, the manager of “Marius Nasta” Hospital in Bucharest, Beatrice Mahler said that the coronavirus epidemic in Romania starts taking on a concerning path. She warned that the number of young patients being hospitalized with severe forms of Covid has been on the rise in the past days.

“Things have taken a negative turn at <Marius Nasta> Institute, in the past three days. The number of admissions of patients with severe forms is higher. These patients are munch younger then during November-December, they arrive in hospital with decreased oxygen saturation. Almost all hospital beds are full”, Mahler said.