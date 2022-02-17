Less and less new Covid infections, yet the death toll remains high

The number of new cases of coronavirus is declining for the fifth day in a row, while the number of deaths remains quite high according to the first data of the day published by the authorities on Thursday morning.

According to the data available on February 17, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 15,374 cases of people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. 125 deaths were also reported, of which 3 were prior to the reference period. Among the recent victims made by the coronavirus, 104 were not vaccinated.

The positive rate trend stands at 22.9%.

Authorities reported 17,477 cases of COVID-19 a day ago, compared to nearly 22,000 on Tuesday. The number of deaths remained high: 183, of which 12 were previous.

In the last 24 hours, 15,374 new cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) were registered, with 2,073 less than the previous day. 1,914 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

A total of 2,629,090 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID – 19) have been registered in Romania so far till February 17, of which 97,307 are from re-infected patients, tested positive at a period of more than 180 days after the first infection. 2,215,462 patients were declared cured.

The death toll so far surged to 62,188 with 125 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (61 men and 64 women), with 3 previous ones, in such counties as Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomiţa, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureş, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Of the 125 deaths, 2 were recorded in the 20-29 age group, 1 in the 30-39 age group, 4 in the 40-49 age group, and 3 in the 50-59 age category, 21 in the age group 60-69 years, 40 in the age category 70-79 years and 54 in the age category over 80 years.

123 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented comorbidities, 1 deceased patient did not present comorbidities, and for 1 deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 125 patients who died, 104 were unvaccinated and 19 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40-49 to over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

3 deaths occurred prior to the reference interval, which occurred in Argeș, Galați and Ilfov counties, 2 in January 2022 and 1 in February 2022.

9,714 patients infected with SARS-COV-2 are currently hospitalized, 336 less than the previous day. 1,119 patients are in intensive care, 37 less than the previous day. Among the Covid patients in ICU, 964 were not vaccinated.

Among the Covid patients admitted in hospital, 574 are children, with 10 in intensive care.