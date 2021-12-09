Less over 1,000 new Covid infections, 74 associated deaths

Less over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, namely 1,032.

At the same time, 74 Covid-related deaths have been reported today, with two of them occurring previously.

The number of patients in intensive care is on decline, down to 754.

1,790,571 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID – 19) have been reported in Romania overall since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 9, 2021, with 10,584 being reinfected patients. 1,709,702 were declared cured.



The death toll climbed to 57,434, with 74 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 41 men and 33 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.



Two of these deaths occurred in Valcea and Bucharest in November.

Among the recently reported Covid-related deaths, two were in the 40-49 age group, one in the 50-59 age group, 20 in the 60-69 age group, 29 in the 70-79 age group and 22 among patients over 80.

70 of the recent victims had comorbidities, while four presented no other diseases.



Among the 74 dead patients, 70 were not vaccinated and four were vaccinated. Those 4 vaccinated dead patients were aged form 70 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.

4,637 Romanians are currently hospitalized, with 754 in intensive care. Out of the hospitalized Covid patients, 88 are children, with 4 in ICU.