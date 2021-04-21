Less over 3,000 new daily Covid infections. Fatality rate still high

3,006 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 175 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,436 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

By April 21, 2021, there have been 1,037,009 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Romania, with 954,868 infected patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 26,793, with 175 new more deaths: 86 men and 89 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, seven deaths in the 40-49 age category, 16 deaths among patients aged 50 to 59, 52 deaths among people aged 60 to 69, 55 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 44 deaths in elderly over 80.

160 of the recent victims had pre-existing condition, six presented no comorbidity, while no other disease had bee reported so far in the case of nine other victims.

11,561 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,436 admitted in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate is dropping in Bucharest to 4.51 from 4.71 per 1,000 inhabitants a day ago, while the national average rate has climbed down from 2.83 to 2.74. There are four more counties plus Bucharest in the red area, with a rate higher than 3 per 1,000. Alba, Arad and Timiș are below the threshold of 3 per 1,000, while Brasov (3,07) and Hunedoara (3,08) are also very close to going beyond 3.

The highest infection rate is still in Ilfov – 4.61, though on decline from 4.96 on Tuesday.

The lowest rates are in Suceava – 0.70, Gorj – 0.72 and Maramureș – 0.73.