Less over 41% of the Romanian population is vaccinated against COVID

A little over 41% of the total population of Romania, of 19.3 million inhabitants, is vaccinated against COVID-19, more than a year after the beginning of the vaccination campaign in our country, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță announced on Wednesday.

41.3% of the general population and 47% eligible population (over 12 years old) and 49.5% adult population (over 18 years old) is vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The highest vaccination rate – over 52% – is among people between the ages of 40 and 70. Among people over the age of 80, the most vulnerable to the disease, the vaccination rate is 26%, which is insufficient, said Valeriu Gheorghiță.

The vaccination campaign in Romania started on December 27, 2020.

The first Romanian vaccinated against COVID-19 was a young nurse from “Matei Bals” National Institute for Infectious Disease from the Capital. Mihaela Anghel was also the member of the medical team that took over the first patient confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania on February 27, 2020.

Nurse Mihaela Anghel provided another surprise at the end of 2021 when she announced she had given birth to a healthy baby. Mihaela got pregnant soon after she had taken the Covid jab, thus dismantling one of the anti-vaxxer myths that the anti-Covid vaccine makes people infertile.