Less over 5,000 new Covid cases, 155 deaths, 1,252 patients in intensive care in the past day

5,009 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 23,844 tests, meaning a positive trend of 21%. 155 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while the number of the patients in intensive care is on a slight decline, 1,252.

598,792 Romanians have been confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 so far since the start of the pandemic, with 508,979 patients being declared cured.

Separate from the newly confirmed cases, other 1,019 already infected people have been reconfirmed positive following retesting.

The death toll surged to 14,636, with 155 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 101 men and 54 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Six deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths in the 50-59 age group, 37 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 53 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 50 deaths in people over 80.

151 of the recent victims are patients who had pre-existing conditions, no comorbidity has been reported in case of one victim, and no diseases have been reported so far in the case of three other victims.

11,117 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,252 in intensive care.