Less than 1,000 daily Covid infections, below 100 deaths in the past 24hrs

931 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 97 related deaths.

“According to the existing data on December 10,2021, 931 cases of people who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 97 associated deaths have been reported, with 25 occurring in the past,” says a press release by the Strategic Communication Group.

Overall, 1,791,502 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 10, 2021, with 10,601 being patients who got reinfected more than 6 months after the first infection.

1,711,942 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 57,531, with 97 new more deaths reported by the national health authorities today: 43 men and 57 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Vâlcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

25 deaths occurred in November in such counties as Brăila, Covasna and Bucharest.

Among those 97 recently reported deaths, one was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, 8 in the 50-59 age group, 21 in the 60-69 age group, 34 in the 70-79 age group, and 32 in patients over 80.

92 of these latest victims had comorbidities, three presented no other diseases and no pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of three other dead patients.

Among the latest 97 victims made by SARS-CoV-2, 90 were not vaccinated and 7 were vaccinated.

Those seven vaccinated dead patients were aged from 50 to over 80 and six of them had underlying medical conditions, while one was reported with no comorbidity.

4,394 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 706 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 84 are children, with three in intensive care.