Less than 10,000 Covid-19 infections, 209 deaths in the past 24hrs

9,148 new COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, according to official data released on Monday. The positive trend rate surged to 28.4%, which sets a new record in the 4th wave of the pandemic.

An all-time record has been posted today also in terms of patients in intensive care: 1,632 admitted in a more serious condition in ICU in the last day.

Overall, there have been 1,365,788 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till October 11, 2021, with 3,495 being reinfected patients.

1,177,704 of the Covid patients in the past one year and a half were declared cured.

Among those 9, 148 new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours, 183 are patients who got reinfected more than 180 days after the first infection with SARS – CoV – 2.

The death toll climbed to 39,629, with 209 new more deaths today: 96 men and 113 women admitted in the hospitals in such counties as: Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.



Among those 209 recent deaths due to Covid-19, five were in the 30-39 age group, seven in the 40-49 age group, 26 in the 50-59 age group, 53 in people in their 60s, 68 in patients in their 70s, and 50 among elderly over 80.

192 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, while 17 dead patients were reported with no other diseases.



Among the total 209 dead patients, 193 were not vaccinated and 16 were vaccinated. The vaccinated dead patients were aged 54 to 84. 14 of the 16 vaccinated victims had pre-existing conditions, while two had not other declared diseases.

16,981 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,632 in intensive care. Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 490 are minors: 456 are admitted in the Covid wards, and 34 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate stands at 7.59 at national level, with the highest Covid incidences being reported in Ilfov – 14.7 per one thousand inhabitants, Bucharest – 14.2 and Timis – 10.15.

The lowest infection rates are in Harghita – 2.62, and Covasna – 2.38.

As for the spare intensive care beds for Covid patients, there was only one available in Romania on Monday.

At present, 1,632 ICU beds are full countrywide, with only one available in Hunedoara.