Romania is going through a crucial period of change in the healthcare sector. The increasing pressure on hospitals, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the high costs of treatments and the expectations of patients overlap with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and genetic testing technologies. These transformations create the premises for a fundamental transition: the shift from reactive medicine, in which the patient reaches the doctor only when the disease manifests itself, to preventive and personalized medicine, focused on early diagnosis, prevention and improvement of the quality of life. It is about a medicine of the individual, which addresses each person individually, not general typologies such as the “40-year-old man” or the “30-year-old woman”.

In this context, MedLife launches Longevity 100+, the first and most extensive genetic testing program in the region. The project offers free access to advanced genetic testing for 4,000 people, employees of MedLife, BCR, World Class and Decathlon. Depending on the number of volunteers, other companies may be added. The results of the program will form the basis of the first large-scale research study on the genetic peculiarities of the active population in Romania, with the aim of supporting the development of personalized medicine and long-term prevention policies at the national level. The project is financed exclusively by the MedLife Group, from its own sources.

The 4,000 employees will benefit from a complete package that includes genetic testing and personalized medical counseling. Each person will undergo a free advanced genetic test, performed using the latest generation genomic sequencing technology: Low-Pass Whole Genome Sequencing (LP-WGS) on the Illumina NovaSeq X Plus platform, recently acquired, in a national premiere, by MedLife.

After obtaining the results, each participant will benefit from counseling with a geneticist, who will interpret the genetic profile and guide them with concrete recommendations. In addition, the participant will have access to the MedLife application – where he will be able to track the results and recommendations, the application having the role of transforming genetic data into a personalized health plan, adapted to his profile. In essence, the genomic profile will be the main source, along with the patient’s clinical and behavioral information, in order for specialist doctors to personalize the plan of measures and health interventions for the most optimal prevention.

The application will correlate in real time the medical history of each patient – previous laboratory results (biochemistry, hematology, immunology), as well as imaging investigations (MRI, CT) – with the individual disease risks identified through Low-Pass Whole Genome Sequencing genomic analysis. In the coming months, the project will generate relevant results, highlighting the benefits of integrating historical medical data with advanced genomic sequencing technologies. As part of the project, MedLife recently acquired high-capacity data processing technologies from the United States to be able to analyze and correlate all patient medical information in a complex manner, thus supporting the transition to preventive and personalized medicine.

“We are at a turning point, with an acute need to transform the way we look at health. Medicine is changing rapidly, and those who do not contribute to this transformation risk being left behind. Artificial intelligence and medical technologies open up new opportunities, other horizons, and MedLife will be there. We assume the role of driving this change in Romania and the region and, why not, we can even think about the global impact.

Longevity 100+ is a unique project, carried out exclusively by MedLife with the help of a team of extraordinary specialists. Basically, we aim to democratize genetic testing, shifting the emphasis from treating the disease after it has set in, to identifying risks early on. We want to show that anyone, whether “Ioana” or “Răzvan”, can monitor their health in a personalized way, not just based on age or risk group. We want genetic testing to be widely accessible, giving Romanians the chance to live longer and healthier lives.

Early next year, the program will be expanded with artificial intelligence and the integration of conventional laboratory and imaging data, and we hope to be part of the future of medicine. I am extremely proud that, today, a private entrepreneurial company from Romania has reached such a level, that it can gather a team of high-caliber specialists and that it can look so far,” said Mihai Marcu, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors of MedLife Group.