MedLife Opens Romania’s First Dedicated Orthopedics Institute

MedLife, the private healthcare provider, continues to strengthen its position as a technology- and innovation-driven company by launching a new medical concept: the “Orthopedics Institute” at MedLife Medici’s Hospital in Timișoara.

The new center will combine top medical expertise with the latest robotic surgery technologies and digital solutions for diagnostics and training, representing a major step forward in modern orthopedics in Romania.

The launch event takes place as part of the international medical symposium “OrthoXperience – A New Era in Orthopedics: Robotics, AI, and Human Expertise,” gathering over 200 specialists from Romania and abroad. The agenda includes live surgery sessions, presentations of complex cases, and demonstrations of digital and AI technologies in medical practice.

A highlight of the event is the participation of Prof. Dr. Reha N. Tandoğan (Turkey), one of the world’s most renowned orthopedic surgeons, alongside recognized Romanian and European experts such as Prof. Dr. Radu Prejbeanu, Dr. Dan Negoescu, Dr. Ioan Branea, Dr. Vlad Predescu, Dr. Radu Fleaca, Dr. Ștefan Mogoș, and Dr. Raul Colțea.

“By launching the Orthopedics Institute in Timișoara, we reaffirm MedLife’s mission to bring the most advanced, internationally validated medical technologies and solutions to Romania. For the first time, a hospital in Romania—public or private—performs exclusively robotic orthopedic surgeries, marking a significant step toward safer, more predictable, and more personalized medicine for patients,” said Prof. Dr. Radu Prejbeanu, project coordinator.

In recent years, MedLife has consistently invested in cutting-edge technologies—from surgical robotics and advanced imaging to AI and genetics—strengthening its position as a tech-driven healthcare company. In orthopedics alone, the group has introduced Romania’s first robotic systems dedicated to knee and hip surgeries, enabling faster recovery and significantly reducing post-operative risks.

“We have taken on the role of pioneer in the digitalization and modernization of Romanian medicine. Investments in robotics, AI, and genetics allow us to provide Romanian patients with medical standards comparable to the most advanced centers in Europe,” added Dorin Preda, Deputy CEO of MedLife.

The “OrthoXperience” symposium marks not only the launch of a new medical concept but also MedLife’s commitment to contributing to the digital transformation of Romania’s healthcare system.