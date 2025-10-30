MedLife opens the new operating room of the hospital in Craiova

MedLife has announced the opening of a new operating block at MedLife Craiova Hospital. The new operating block was designed to meet the highest medical standards, both in terms of infrastructure and patient pathways. It includes two fully digitalized operating rooms, each equipped with state-of-the-art technology and integrated control systems that allow simultaneous viewing of live surgical images, the patient’s electronic file, and previous imaging investigations. These visuals can also be shared and analyzed in real time by specialists anywhere in the world, facilitating interdisciplinary collaboration and remote-assisted procedures.

The operating rooms have their own air treatment system, ensuring a sterile environment through laminar flow ceilings and positive pressure, significantly reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections. The department also includes seven ICU beds—five for intermediate intensive care and two dedicated to pre- and postoperative care—as well as modern facilities for continuous hospitalization, covering both medical and surgical specialties.

In September, the medical team began its first orthopedic surgeries, followed by general and gynecological procedures starting October 20, with vascular surgery and other specialties to become operational by the end of the year. So far, minor outpatient surgeries such as excisions, biopsies, and dermatological procedures have been performed, while the full opening of the operating block will allow for major surgical interventions of varying complexity—from appendectomies and cholecystectomies to hysterectomies, mastectomies, and advanced oncological operations using classical or minimally invasive techniques.

The equipment in the new operating block meets the highest technological standards, featuring Karl Storz laparoscopic towers, Wolf arthroscopy systems, Olympus and Pentra endoscopy towers, C-arm 3D radiology units, MedTronic electrosurgery devices, and Draeger anesthesia systems—all ensuring surgical precision, safety, and comfort.

The medical team serving the new unit includes over 20 specialists, among them general surgeons, orthopedists, ENT surgeons, neurosurgeons, and vascular surgeons, with subspecialties in laparoscopic, oncologic, and digestive endoscopic surgery. Starting next year, the hospital will increasingly focus on high-complexity oncological surgery, as many MedLife Craiova patients are treated for cancer-related conditions.

A key element of this multidisciplinary approach is the Tumor Board, a medical committee made up of specialists from various fields who evaluate each case to establish the most effective treatment strategy. With the start of surgical activity, the Tumor Board’s role has expanded to include pain management and psychological support, both essential components of patient care. Additionally, the hospital has introduced psychotherapy services for oncology patients, reimbursed by the National Health Insurance House.

“By inaugurating the new surgical department, we are strengthening the infrastructure of MedLife Craiova Hospital and contributing to the continuous development of medical services in the region. This is a major investment that reflects our commitment to providing patients access to modern, safe, and high-quality care,” said Alida Gogescu, Hospital Manager, MedLife Craiova.

“MedLife aims to offer the same level of expertise and medical infrastructure across all regions of Romania. Craiova is a clear example of how investments in technology, high-performance equipment, and local team development can raise healthcare standards beyond university centers. Our goal is for patients in Oltenia to benefit here, at home, from the same comprehensive and safe care available in Bucharest, Cluj, or Timișoara,” added Dr. Larisa Chiriac, Chief Medical Officer, MedLife Group.