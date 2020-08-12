Monastery abbot, the second high-ranking churchman who dies in Romania of COVID-19

The archimandrite priest Laurențiu Popa, the abbot of Stânișoara Monastery in Valcea county, has died after being infected with COVID-19. According to preliminary information, he has got infected during a meeting with other monks at Cozia Monastery at the end of July and wast transferred to “Matei Bals” Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest.

The archimandrite priest Laurențiu Popa, aged 66, has died on Tuesday, August 11, the Ramnic Archdiocese has announced. He has served at Stânișoara Monastery for 36 years, where he restored the church and chapel and connected it to electricity.

Archbishop of Suceava and Radauti, Pimen, who died in May. He is the second high-ranking churchman who died after being infected with the novel coronavirus after the