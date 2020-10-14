More than 4,000 COVID-19 infections, 66 deaths reported in the past 24hrs

4,016n new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24hrs, with the tally climbing to 164,477 since the debut of the pandemic.

It is for the first time that Romania is exceeding the threshold of 4,000 daily infections. It is also the day when there has been the highest number of tests processed since the debut of the pandemic, over 31,300.

66 patients infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of patients in intensive care is on the rise: 686.

Separate from the 4,016 newly confirmed cases, 894 other patients tested positive again after retesting.

The death toll climbed to 5,601, with 66 new more deaths reported today: 38 men and 28 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 1 death in the 40-49 age group, 8 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 14 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 23 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 19 deaths among patients aged over 80.

All recent victims had other underlying diseases.

9,439 people are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 486 in intensive care.