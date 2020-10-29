More than 6,000 daily Covid-19 cases. 83 dead, 868 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

83 Romanians infected with SARAS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 868 patients are admitted in intensive care units countrywide.
Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.
5 deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 6 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 18 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 28 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 26 deaths in patients over 80.
Counties with high infection rate
Cluj and Salaj counties have an infection rate of over 4 per 1,000 inhabitants, 4.3-Cluj and 4.11-Salaj. The rate is 3.69 in Bucharest. Other counties with the rate over 3/1,000 inhabitants are Alba- 3.8, Harghita-3.32 and Timis-3.61.
The rate of infection has exceeded 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants in other 21 counties. A lower incidence is reported in Arges – 0.98, Călăraşi – 0.98, Olt – 0.87, Tulcea – 0.9 and Vrancea – 0.92.
Romanian Health minister Nelu Tataru has warned on Thursday that three-four difficult weeks are ahead Romania in the fight against COVID-19, calling on the citizens to all take part in the effort to limit the transmission.