More than 6,000 daily Covid-19 cases. 83 dead, 868 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

Romania has posted today the worst daily report of coronavirus cases: 6,481 cases reported in the pats 24 hours, being for the first time when the threshold of 6,000 is exceeded.

Overall, there have been 229,040 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

83 Romanians infected with SARAS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 868 patients are admitted in intensive care units countrywide.

Separate form the newly 6,481 reported cases, other 625 people already infected have tested positive for the virus again, following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 6,764, with 83 new more deaths reported today: 52 men and 31 women from

Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

5 deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 6 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 18 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 28 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 26 deaths in patients over 80.

81 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, one patient presented no comorbidity, while no comorbidity was reported in the case of one patient so far.

10,975 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 868 in intensive care.

Counties with high infection rate

Cluj and Salaj counties have an infection rate of over 4 per 1,000 inhabitants, 4.3-Cluj and 4.11-Salaj. The rate is 3.69 in Bucharest. Other counties with the rate over 3/1,000 inhabitants are Alba- 3.8, Harghita-3.32 and Timis-3.61.

The rate of infection has exceeded 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants in other 21 counties. A lower incidence is reported in Arges – 0.98, Călăraşi – 0.98, Olt – 0.87, Tulcea – 0.9 and Vrancea – 0.92.

Romanian Health minister Nelu Tataru has warned on Thursday that three-four difficult weeks are ahead Romania in the fight against COVID-19, calling on the citizens to all take part in the effort to limit the transmission.