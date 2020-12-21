More than a half of teachers in Romania don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Over half of the Romanian teachers and other staff in schools don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (56.3%), according to a survey conducted by the “Spiru Haret” Federation of Education Trade Unions, carried out during December 16-21, 2020.

“The survey comes as the European Medicine Agency is to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on December 23, the first anti-Covid vaccine for usage in the European Union. Therefore, the Romanian authorities are to start the vaccination as of January. According to the vaccination Strategy in Romania, the medical staff is to be vaccinated in the first stage, while the employees in the education system would fit in the second stage of vaccination. In brief: over 13,000 employees from education answered the survey; 56.3% of the respondents say they don’t agree to get vaccinated against COVID-19; 43.2% of them say that they want to get back to school and to face-to-face teaching before the start of the vaccination campaign”, reads a press release by the “Spiru Haret” Federation.

13,356 employees in the education have been surveyed, with most of them (92.6%) being teachers.

As for the age group, most of the respondents are aged from 40 to 49 (38.3%), followed by the 50-59 age group (23.3%) and the 30-39 age group (21.8%).

49% of the respondents teach in cities with over 15,000 inhabitants plus Bucharest, 21.7% teach in big cities and 29.3% teach in the countryside.

“Most of the respondents want schools to re-open and to return to the face-to-face teaching. 73.1% of them want the re-opening of kindergartens, 75.7% want the elementary school pupils to return to the physical learning, while 70.6% are in favour of middle schools’ re-opening. 69.4% want high schools and vocational schools re-opened”, says the press release.

However, despite the fact that most of the employees in the education want to return to school, most of them do not agree to the vaccination (56.3%), even if the vaccine is free of charge.

While 43.2% of respondents want to get back to school and to face-to-face teaching before the start of the vaccination campaign, 41.4% of them consider that physical classes should be resumed after the end of the vaccination campaign nationwide.