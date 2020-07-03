New 420 cases of COVID-19. 21 people died in the past 24 hours

There are new 420 cases of coronavirus reported on Friday in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the total number mounting to 28,166. 21 people infected have died in the past day as well.

Among the people who tested positive for COVID-19, 19,545 patients recovered and 887 developed no symptoms.

The death toll increased to 1,708. 21 deaths have been reported since Thursday to Friday: 12 men and 9 women from Argeș, Bacău, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Dâmbovița, Galați, Giurgiu, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Bucharest, Prahova, Sibiu and Tulcea. They all had other pre-existing medical conditions.

224 patients are in intensive care.

Seven Romanians infected with COVID-19 have died in Germany, with the total number of Romanians who died abroad mounting to 122, according to the Strategic Communication Group.