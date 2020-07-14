New alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases: 637 new infections, 30 deaths reported in the past 24hrs

A new alarming report of new coronavirus infections has been revealed on Tuesday, with 637 new cases and 30 deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there are 33,585 cases of COVID-19 in Romania, according to the Strategic Communication Group. 14,236 tests have been done in the past day, with a total of 868,478 tests processed since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the total of people who tested positive for COVID-19, 23,798 patients were discharged from hospitals: 21,803 recovered, 1,995 were asymptomatic and 658 were discharged upon request.

The death toll due to the virus surged to 1,931, with a high number of deaths being reported in the past 24 hours: 30, 13 men and 17 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Ialomița, Maramureș, Bucharest, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș and Vâlcea. All patients who died had underlying medical conditions.

234 patients are currently in intensive care.