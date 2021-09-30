New all-time record of Covid-19 infections in Romania. Threshold of 12,000 daily cases crossed for the first time

12,032 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past day, which sets a new record of daily cases for our country, the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of patients in serious conditions hospitalized in intensive care is also on the rise, 1,364. Other 176 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 1,233,668 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till September 30, 2021, with 1,575 people being reinfected patients more than 180 days since the first infection.

1,118,816 patients were declared cured.

Among the 12,032 infections reported in the past 24 hours, 187 are reinfected patients 180 days after the first infection.

Two children die after the Covid infection

The death toll climbed to 37,041, with 176 new more victims reported in the last 24 hours: 89 men and 87 women hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Two children in the 0-9 age group are among the dead infected patients: a baby from Suceava and a 70-year-old boy from Iasi. They both had other serious conditions.

Among the recent victims, two were in the 0-9 age group, five in the 30-39 age category, 10 in the 40-49 age group, 12 in their 50s, 32 in their 60s, 62 were in the 70-79 age group and 53 were elderly over 80.

165 of the recently reported victims were patients with underlying medical conditions, eight dead patients presented no other diseases, while no other pre-existing conditions have been found so far in the case of three other victims.

Out of the total 176 dead patients in the past day, 163 were not vaccinated and 13 were vaccinated. Among the 13 vaccinated victims, 11 had other diseases, one had no other diseases and no comorbidity has been reported so far for another one.

The patients infected with coronavirus and vaccinated who died in the past 24 hours were aged 58 to 86.

12,168 infected Romanians are currently hospitalized, with 1,364 in intensive care. Among the total number of hospitalized patients, 315 are children: 299 admitted in the Covid wards and 16 in intensive care.

Only two spare Covid intensive care beds in Romania

Romania counted only two spare intensive care beds for the Covid patients on Thursday, one in Brasov and another one in Cluj.

In Bucharest there are 287 intensive care beds approved for the COVID-19 patients and there is no spare bed at this point.

There are 1,374 such ICU beds for the patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 countrywide.