New batches of Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive in Romania Monday and Tuesday

A new batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine consisting of 511,290 doses is expected to reach Romania on Monday by air at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

Shipment to the storage centres is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land, with the vaccines doses being transported under optimal safety conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and sealed foil.

The new doses of Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine will be distributed as follows:

Bucharest National Storage Centre – 187,200 doses;

Brasov Regional Centre – 64,350 doses;

Cluj Regional Distribution Centre – 62,010 doses;

Constanta Regional Distribution Centre – 50,310 doses;

Craiova Regional Distribution Centre – 36,270 doses;

Iasi Regional Distribution Centre – 52,650 doses;

Timisoara Regional Distribution Centre – 58,500 doses.

Romania has received 3,374,729 doses of the Pfizer vaccine up to now, having 2,965,888 already having been administered.

At the same time, a new batch of over 57,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine is also due to arrive in our country in Tuesday.

Up to the present, Romania has received 1,320,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, with 402,534 people having been vaccinated with this jab since February 15.