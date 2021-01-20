New categories of people included in the second stage of anti-Covid vaccination

The government has approved a resolution that is adding new categories of people to be included in the second stage of vaccination against COVID-19, besides elderly over 65, chronically ill and employees of the essential sectors: thus, disabled people, caregivers and homeless people, and also new categories of personnel, especially from the public institutions, but also athletes competing in the Olympic Games.

Among the staff from the key institutions, there are the employees from the Parliament, Constitutional Court, Presidency, Government, Ombudsman, Romania’s National Bank, ministries and institutions under their authority, the personnel from the national defence and security sector, as well as bailiffs, interpreters and translators authorized by the Justice Ministry and lawyers.

The Romanian navy staff and those working on the offshore drilling, and also those on the FPSO and FSU mobile drilling units, the funeral parlor employees handling human bodies, the staff in the social assistance services and those of child protection, the staff in the local public administration, the staff of the National Meteorology Administration, workers in agriculture and agri-food industry, but also members of the diplomatic and consular missions and representatives of the foreign institutions from Romania, including their family members, who own ID cards issued by the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

The second stage of vaccination will also include the civilian and military staff gone in missions abroad, inspectors of the National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection, the staff of the Court of Accounts , of the Competition Council, as well as the athletes who are part of the national and olympic teams and the athletes who qualified individually to the Olympic Games, and also the technical staff involved in training these athletes.