New concerning report on COVID-19: 411 new cases. Another EU state reinforces travel bans against Romanians

In the past 24 hours 411 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, which means the balance sheet of infections remains high, after 460 new cases had been reported on Thursday, the highest number in the past 2 months.

Overall, 25,697 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the start of the pandemic. 18,181 infected persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 1,579 people died.

14 deaths have been reported since Thursday, June 25 to Friday, June 26: 7 men and 7 women admitted in hospitals in Argeș, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Constanța, Gorj, Ilfov and Vrancea. They all had underlying medical conditions.

186 patients are in intensive care units.

The worst situation by far is in Prahoav, where the number of cases has increased by almost 25% in just one day. 67 new cases have been reported in Prahova in the past 24 hours. Prahova was among the counties with a low number of infections (277). Today, it “boasts” 344 cases overall. The main cause is a new outbreak in a retirement home in Izvoarele locality, where 20 employees of the centre and 51 elderly have got sick in the past days, Adevărul reports.

Bucharest ranks second in the infections chart, with 63 new cases, followed by Arges, with 62 new cases.

Moreover, after Estonia, another EU country has reintroduced travel restrictions for the Romanians, due to the high number of mew COVID-19 cases. It’s about Denmark who has opened its borders for travelers to most European countries, except six states, including Romania. According to the Danish Foreign Ministry, the decision is based on the coronavirus epidemic trend in each of these countries.

The threshold established by the Danish authorities for is 20 new cases at the most per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. Romania is not falling under this condition, likewise UK, Ireland, Portugal, Malta and most part of neighbouring Sweden.