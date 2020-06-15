New COVID-19 cases reignited in Romania over the past weekend. Decrease though in the past 24 hours

The COVID-19 new cases have been on decline on Sunday, June 15, with 166 reported today.

There have been 22,165 coronavirus infections overall in Romania since the start of the outbreak, with 15,817 declared cured. 1,427 diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

320 new cases of COVID-29 had been reported in Romania on Sunday, June 14, being the highest number since May 8. On Saturday, the number of new cases of coronavirus had also been high as well, 275 cases.

17 new deaths to the virus have been reported the past day: 11 men and 6 women across hospitals Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Buzău, Iași, Maramureș, Bucharest, Mureș, Olt, Suceava and Tulcea. All victims had other underlying medical conditions.



175 are currently in intensive care.

“Considering the increase of the new COVID-19 cases in the past days, we are resuming our call to the population to strictly observe the general health safety rules – to wear the face mask in enclosed spaces, to observe the social distancing, to avoid touching common surfaces and direct contact, to wash their hands frequently.

We warn that, in the absence of a responsible health conduct, the relaxation measures enforced to resume the social and economic activities are increasing the risk of spreading the virus,” reads a press release issued by the Strategic Communication Group.

Health minister Nelu Tataru told Digi24 that the high number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week is due to the lifted restrictions and to the overcrowding in certain areas of the country. He added that the state of alert to be voted in the Parliament is still needed to manage the situation, considering the number of infected people will rise in the upcoming period due to the new relaxation measures.

Secretary of state within the Health Ministry, Andrei Baciu told Digi24 that there is a significant increase of the number of new coronavirus infections and that the upcoming days will be crucial to observe the situation. He said that relaxation measures are not recommended anymore if the infection rate is higher than 1.