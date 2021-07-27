New Covid-19 infections doubled in the past 24hrs. 3 infected patients dead, 43 in ICU

175 new Covid-19 daily infections have been reported in Romania today, more than double compared to the previous day. Three patients infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 43 are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,082,551 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, July 27, 2021. 1,048,388 infected patients have been declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 34,273, with three new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: two men and one woman from Iași, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, and two in the 70-79 age group.

One of these deaths occurred earlier this month in Valcea.

All recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions.

337 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 43 admitted in intensive care units.