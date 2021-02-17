New Covid-19 infections on the rise in Romania in the past 24hrs. Fatality rate down

2,815 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 34,929 tests. 62 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 935 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 768,785 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 714,709 patients being declared cured.

Separate from the newly confirmed 2,815 cases, other 699 patients who were already positive have tested positive again.

The death toll surged to 19,588, with 62 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 37 men and 25 women from Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.



Two deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, seven deaths in the 50-59 age category, 11 deaths among patients aged from 60 to 69, 20 deaths in people aged from 60 to 69 and 22 deaths in patients over 80.

58 of the deaths were reported in patients who had pre-existing conditions, 2 victims presented no comorbidity and no other diseases have been reported so far in case of two other victims.

6,895 Romanians with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, with 935 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Maramureș and Timiș remain the counties with the highest rate of infection with the novel coronavirus, and are in the red zone, with rates of 3.02 per 1,000 inhabitants and 3.84 respectively.

The incidence in Timis is slightly up as against the previous day, from 3.76/1,000.

The infection rate stands at 2.09 in Bucharest. The Capital and seven other counties are in the “yellow area”, with a rate below 1.5.



32 counties are in the “green area”, with an infection rate below 1.5.

Bucharest ranks first on new daily infections, with 373, followed by Timiș – 242 new cases, Ilfov – 137, Maramureș (129), Cluj (126) and Brașov (114).