New Covid infections, deaths and patients in ICU on decline

2,796 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 47,142 conducted tests, which means a positive trend rate of 5.93%. 231 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead by the authorities in the past day, while 1,380 Covid patients are in a more critical condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,769,783 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 24, 2021, with 10,156 of them being patients reinfected after more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,658,933 patients were declared cured.



The death toll climbed to 55,617, with 231 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 122 men and 109 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

36 of these recently reported deaths occurred in the previous weeks in such counties as Bacău, Brașov, Buzău, Galați, Giurgiu, Iași, Mureș, Suceava in October and in the previous days of November.

Among those 231 recently reported deaths, two were in the 30-39 age group, eight in the 40-49 age group, 19 in the 50-59 age group, 50 in the 60-69 age group, 74 in people aged 70 yo 79 and 78 deaths in patients over 80.

Among the 231 victim, 204 were not vaccinated, and 27 were vaccinated. Those 27 vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80. 26 of them had comorbidities, one patients was reported with no other underlying medical condition.

214 of 231 recently reported dead patients had pre-existing conditions, 11 patients had no comorbidity, and no other diseases have been reported so far in case of 6 victims.

9,452 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,380 in intensive care. Among the total number of hospitalized Covid patients, 150 are children, with 15 in ICU.