New Covid infections still on decline in Romania, daily fatality rate still high

1,636 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of almost 32,000 processed tests. The infection rate is thus dropping to 5.11%. However, the daily fatality rate is still high, with 138 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 dying in the past day. The number of patients in intensive care is also decreasing – 1,284.

Overall, there have been 1,055,265 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 989,393 declared cured.

There have been new 138 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection reported in Romania in the past 24 hours: 66 men and 72 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, two deaths in the 30-39 age group, six deaths in the 40-49 age category, 12 deaths among patients aged 50 to 59, 32 deaths among those aged 60 to 69, 46 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79, and 39 deaths in patients aged over 80.

129 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, three presented no comorbidity whatsoever, while no other disease had been reported so far in the case of six other dead patients.

Overall, 8,245 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,284 in intensive care.

New daily cases

Bucharest ranks first on new daily Covid infections – 363. Prahova comes second – 83 (yet dropping from 87) and Cluj third (on the rise from 50 new cases to 80).

Ialomița, Gorj, Satu Mare and Giurgiu reported the lowest number of new daily infections, less than 10 each.

Infection rate on decline

As the infection rate has dropped below 3 per 1,000 in Bucharest,no other county in Romania is under the coronavirus red scenario. niciun județ nu mai este în scenariul roșu. 24 counties are in the green area, with an incidence rate lower than 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The incidence rate countrywide reached 1.86 per 1,000 in the past 14 days.