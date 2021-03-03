New daily Covid-19 infections on the rise

4,278 new daily infections with COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,091 tests. 77 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while the patients in intensive care is on the rise again – 1,032 in the past 24 hours. A new county enters the red scenario, Brasov.

Overall, there have been 812,318 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 746,779 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 20,586, with 77 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 40 men and 37 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 3 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 7 deaths among people aged from 50 to 59, 19 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 21 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 26 deaths among people over 80.

75 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while two others presented no other diseases.

8,795 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized at the moment, with 1,032 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Timis remains the county with the highest rate of infection – 5.24 per 1,000 inhabitants, followed by Cluj – 3.42, Brasov, Ilfov and Maramures – 3.04.

The infection rate cumulated for the past 14 days per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest stands at 2.71, on the rise compared to the previous day (2.56).

The number of new daily infections is also on the rise, with the highest figures being reported in Bucharest – over 700 new daily Covid cases. Timis comes second with 415 new cases and Cluj ranks third with 309.