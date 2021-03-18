New day in Romania with over 6,000 daily Covid-19 infections

6,174 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 881,159 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in our country since the beginning of the pandemic one year ago, with 794,950 patients declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 21,877, with 90 new more deaths reported in the past day: 42 men and 48 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 category, 10 deaths in patients aged 50 to 59, 22 deaths among people aged 60 to 69, 23 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 31 deaths in elderly over 80.

83 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, five victims presented no comorbidity and in the case of two other patients co diseases have been reported so far.

11,478 Romanians infected with SARS-Co-V-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,286 in intensive care, which sets a record this year.

Infection rates

Eight counties and Bucharest are in the red scenario, as the COVID-19 infection rates have seen fast spikes in Ilfov and a moderate increase in the Capital.

The cumulated incidence of COVID-19 infections per 1,000 inhabitants for the past 14 days remains the highest in Timis – 5.9.

Ilfov comes second in the ranking with 5.79 compared to 5.35 a day ago and 4.85 two days ago.

The rise of the infection rate has been moderate in Bucharest – 4.57 on Thursday as against 4,49 the previous day.

Brașov, Cluj, Hunedoara, Constanța, Alba and Sălaj are also in the red area, with an infection rate of over 3 per one thousand inhabitants.

As for new daily infections, Bucharest ranks first, with 1,000 Covid-19 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Timis and Ilfov, with over 400 each.

Timiș – 447, lfov – 416, Iași – 314. Other three counties, Brașov, Cluj și Constanța, reported over 270 new daily infections each.