New day with almost 10,000 Covid-19 infections

Authorities announced a new day with a high number of Covid infections: almost 10,000 cases were reported on Friday for the second day in a row.

“According to the existing data on January 14, 2022 at 10:00hrs, 9,884 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been reported within the last 24 hours. At the same time, 30 deaths were related, with three occurring previously. More details at 13:00hrs“, said the Strategic Communication Group.

Overall, there have been 1,885,771 cases of COVID-19 infections confirmed in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 14, with 18,165 being patients reinfected after more than 6 months from the first infection. 1,773,435 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 59,180, with 30 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 17 men and 13 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Botoșani, Brașov, Cluj, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Sălaj, Suceava, Vrancea.

Three recently reported victims died previously in Giurgiu, one in November 2021, and two in December 2021.

Among the 30 deaths, one was in the 40-49 age group, five in the 50-59 age group, three in the 60-69 age group, eight in the 70-79 age group and 13 among patients over 80.

All recent victims had comorbidities. 24 were not vaccinated and 6 were vaccinated. Those 6 vaccinated dead patients were aged from 50 to over 80 and they all had pre-existing medical conditions.

3,490 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, by 218 more than the previous day. 456 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care, by 15 more than the previous day. Among those 456 patients in ICU, only 49 were vaccinated.

Out of the total hospitalized Covid patients in the last 24 hours, 230 are children, with 10 in intensive care.

Infection rate up

The infection rate in Bucharest continues to increase, going beyond 4 per one thousand inhabitants on Friday, on the rise compared to the previous day. According to the Bucharest Public Health Directorate, the Covid incidence rate in the Capital stood at 4.1 per 1,000 on Friday, after 3.63 on Thursday and 2.57 on Wednesday.

The highest infection rate in Bucharest was reached on October 22, 2021 – 16.54 per one thousand inhabitants, but it had been on a constant decline ever since till the end of December.

The infection rate countrywide has surged to 2.72 per 1,000.

15 counties in Romania, almost one third of the total, reported over 200 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Bucharest has reported the highest figure – 1,500, followed by Timiș, Cluj and Suceava.