New day with high fatality rate due to the Covid-19 infection

The Strategic Communication Group announced that, in the last 24 hours, over 7,500 new COVID-19 infections and almost 500 deaths have been registered in Romania. 25 of the Covid-related deaths reported today occurred in the previous weeks.

In the last 24 hours, 7,589 new cases of people infected with COVID-19 were registered, of which 120 are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

The death toll since the debut of the pandemic in Romania surged to 51,483.



Between 08.11.2021 (10:00) – 09.11.2021 (10:00) 487 deaths were reported by the national health authorities: 238 men and 249 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest, with 25 prior to the reference interval.

Out of a total of 487 patients who died, 443 were unvaccinated and 44 vaccinated. The 44 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 years and over 80 years.

Among the recently reported 487 dead patients, one was in the 20-29 age group, three in the 30-39 age group, 19 in the 40-49 age range, 38 in the 50-59 age group, 118 in the 60-69 age group, 149 in the 70-79 age group and 159 were aged over 80.

The dead patient in the 20-29 age category was a 27-year-old young woman, who was not vaccinated against Covid and had not other diseases.

452 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, 29 had no comborbidities, and no other pre-existing condition has been detected so far in the case of six other victims.

In the specialized health units, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 18,082. Of these, 1,850 are hospitalized in intensive care.

Among the total number of hospitalized Covid patients, 331 are minors, 304 being hospitalized in wards and 27 in ICU.

4 spare ICU beds for Covid patients countywide

On Tuesday there were four spare intensive care beds for the Covid patients in all hospitals in Romania. According to alerte.ms, nationwide there were 1,748 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, with 392 in Bucharest.

At this point, 1,850 such beds are taken, with four available, two in Bucharest, one in Olt county and another one in Vrancea county.

Infection rate down below 9 in Bucharest

Meanwhile, the incidence rate of coronavirus cases in Bucharest, in the past 14 days, has seen a new decline, reaching to 8,89 per one thousand on Tuesday.

The incidence rate in the Capital is constantly decreasing by 18 days, after reaching its highest value on October 22 – then the rate was 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.