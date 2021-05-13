New day with less than 1,000 Covid infections. 75 deaths and 829 patients in ICU

953 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, following 33,222 conducted tests. There have been 75 deaths reported due to the coronavirus infection in the last day, whole 829 patients were in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Until today, May 13, 1,069,770 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,020,194 patients declared cured.

Separate from the newly 953 detected infections today, other 256 already infected people have tested positive again.

The death toll surged to 29,308, with 75 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 47 men and 28 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, eight deaths in the 50-59 age group, 19 deaths in people aged 60 to 69, 25 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 21 deaths among people over 80.

73 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while no diseases had been reported in the case of two other victims so far.

5,475 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 829 in intensive care.

Infection rate

Bucharest and all other counties in Romania remain under the green scenario, as the national average infection rate has dropped to 0.96 per 1,000 inhabitants, after it had stood at 0.99 on Wednesday.

The highest Covid incidence rates have been reported in Alba – 1.44, Cluj – 1.38 and Ilfov – 1.32. It stands at 1.3 in Bucharest.

The lowest infection rates are in Gorj – 0.22, Suceava – 0.3 and Maramureș – 0.33.

Therefore, Bucharest is officially in the green scenario after the infection rate has remained below 1.5 for three days in a row. Some restrictions are thus lifted, with restaurants and theater halls re-opening their indoor venues at a 50% capacity. Cultural events can be held in open air with up to 300 attendees.

As for schools, they will be totally re-opened for all pupils provided that the infection rate drops below 1 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Night movement restrictions also remain in place during the state of alert.

Threshold of 1M people vaccinated in Bucharest reached

The Capital has reached over 1 million people vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one shot, Bucharest prefect Alin Stoica said on Thursday.