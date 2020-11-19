New day with over 10,000 Covid-19 cases. 167 dead, 1,131 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

10,108 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 36,963 conducted tests. Other 167 Romanian infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,131 are admitted in intensive care.

Overall, 393,851 Romanians have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 269,590 being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 10,108 confirmed cases, other 1,334 Romanians who were already infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reconfirmed positive.

The death toll climbed to 9,596, with 167 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 91 men and 76 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

2 deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, 8 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 41 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 59 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 44 deaths in patients over 80.

160 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, 4 dead patients presented no comorbidity, while no other disease has been reported so far in the case of 4 other patients who passed away.

13,447 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,131 in intensive care.