New day with over 1,300 COVID-19 cases, number of patients in intensive care on the rise

1,309 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 24,108 conducted tests. 41 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died since Tuesday and the number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise: 464.

Overall, there have been 56,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Romania. 28,584 patients were declared cured and 5,370 were asymptomatic.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, other 922 people have been reconfirmed positive with SARS – CoV – 2 following retesting.

2,521 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania so far, with 41 victims reported from August 4 to August 5: 28 men and 13 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Neamț, Olt, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Among the latest victims, 40 had other underlying medical conditions, while one patient was not known with any other disease.

There are 7,919 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Romania at this moment, with 464 of them in intensive care.