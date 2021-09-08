New day with over 2,000 daily Covid infections. The number of patients in serious condition up

2,079 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past day, with 30 new more deaths registered during the past 24 hours. The number of patients in intensive care mounted to 470, by almost 50 more than the previous day.

Overall, there have been 1,111,155 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID – 19) in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 8, 2021. 1,060,931 patients were declared cured.

Apart from those 2.079 newly infected patients, other 289 people who were already infected have tested positive again.

The death toll surged to 34,792, with 30 new more deaths in the last 24 hours: 15 men and 15 women from Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Hunedoara, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One victim was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age range, four in the 50-59 age group, three in patients aged 60 to 69, eight in people aged 70 to 79 and 13 victims were over 80.

Two of the recently reported victims died in August, in Hunedoara and Timis. Overall 28 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours.

3,742 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 470 in intensive care. 93 of the hospitalized Romanians are minors, with eight of them in intensive care.