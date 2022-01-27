New day with over 30,000 daily Covid infections

Authorities announced over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, January 27 as well, after a day ago an all-time high of the pandemic had been set- 34,255 infections in one day.

“According to existing data on January 27, at 10:00hrs, 31,683 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been reported within 24 hours. 71 related deaths have also been reported, with two occurring in the past,” said the Strategic Communication Group.

100,952 tests were conducted in the last day, which means a positive rate trend of 31.38%.

57 of the 71 reported dead patients due to the coronavirus were not vaccinated.

To date, a total of 2,114,834 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID – 19) have been registered in Romania on January 27, of which 41,400 are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days. days after the first infection.

1,873,747 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 59,797, with 71 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 37 men and 34 women from Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava,Teleorman, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Two Covid patients declared dead in the past day actually died in December and in other day of January, in the counties of Arad and Covasna.

Of the 71 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 30-39 age group, 1 in the 40-49 age group, 4 in the 50-59 age group, 19 in the 60-69 age group, 24 in the age category 70-79 years and 22 in the age category over 80 years. 65 of the recorded deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, and for 6 patients who died no comorbidities have been reported so far.Out of a total of 71 patients who died, 57 were unvaccinated and 14 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40-49 to over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities. In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 7,834, 486 more than the previous day. Also, 731 people are hospitalized at ATI, 39 more than the previous day. Of the 731 patients admitted to the ICU, 620 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 704 are minors, 692 being hospitalized in wards, with 37 more than the previous day and 12 at ATI, similar to the previous day. Incidence rates The national incidence rate has climbed to 9.31 per one thousand, being higher than 10 in Bucharest and other eight counties. The highest infection rate is reported in Cluj county – 17.85, and the lowest in Mehedinti – 1.99. Brăila, Gorj and Teleorman are in the yellow area, while the rest of the counties in the red zone.

Incidence rate around Bucharest

The incidence of COVID-19 infections in two localities near Bucharest, namely in Corbeanca and Otopeni has gone beyond 20 per 1,000 inhabitants on Thursday. In 21 out of 40 localities in Ilfov county the infection rate is over 10 per one thousand.

The highest Covid infection rates around the Capital city are in Corbeanca – 22.07, Otopeni – 20.88, Chiajna – 17.61, Mogoșoaia – 17.58, Voluntari – 17.21, Popești-Leordeni – 17.14 and Ciorogârla – 17.05.